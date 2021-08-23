TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $13,802,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at $211,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on THS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

THS opened at $36.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.85. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. Equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.