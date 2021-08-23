Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target Cut to C$0.25

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$0.30 to C$0.25 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Trevali Mining to C$0.35 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.28.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

TV opened at C$0.17 on Thursday. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.12 and a 12-month high of C$0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$163.24 million and a PE ratio of -2.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.