Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $951.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will post $951.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $972.55 million and the lowest is $938.40 million. Tri Pointe Homes reported sales of $829.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year sales of $3.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tri Pointe Homes.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPH. Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $161,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $265,761.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,426 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,431.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 101,992.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 54,056 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 98,478 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 381,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 25,345 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 25.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 533,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after purchasing an additional 107,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPH traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,026. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.