Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $951.25 Million

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will post $951.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $972.55 million and the lowest is $938.40 million. Tri Pointe Homes reported sales of $829.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year sales of $3.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPH. Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $161,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $265,761.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,426 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,431.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 101,992.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 54,056 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 98,478 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 381,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 25,345 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 25.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 533,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after purchasing an additional 107,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPH traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,026. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.