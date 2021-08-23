Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 32.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,837 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $265,761.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,431.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $161,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $23.38 on Monday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.