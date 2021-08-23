Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.17). Trillium Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 171.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.85). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trillium Therapeutics.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRIL shares. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.79.

Trillium Therapeutics stock traded up $11.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.59. The company had a trading volume of 69,896,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,514. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.41 and a beta of 1.94. Trillium Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96.

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $32,814.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,814. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,866,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after buying an additional 831,082 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 223,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 38,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

