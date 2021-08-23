Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead program, SIRPaFc (TTI-621), is a fusion protein that consists of the CD47-binding domain of human SIRPa linked to the Fc region of a human immunoglobulin (IgG1). It is designed to act as a soluble decoy receptor, preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory (do not eat) signal. Neutralization of the inhibitory CD47 signal enables the activation of macrophage anti-tumor effects by pro-phagocytic (eat) signals. A Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT02663518) evaluating SIRPaFc is ongoing. Trillium also has a proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, using unique fluorine chemistry, which permits the creation of new chemical entities from validated drugs and drug candidates with improved pharmacological properties. “

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Trillium Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.29.

NASDAQ TRIL opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.04 million, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.94. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $20.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $30,152.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,152.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $54,458,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,725,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,134,000 after acquiring an additional 251,830 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC grew its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 3,123,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,419,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,866,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after buying an additional 831,082 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,381,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after buying an additional 35,230 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.