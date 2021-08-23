tru Independence LLC Decreases Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

tru Independence LLC trimmed its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the quarter. Energizer comprises approximately 1.7% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. tru Independence LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Energizer worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,438,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,088,000 after purchasing an additional 327,845 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Energizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,262,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,855,000 after purchasing an additional 73,909 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Energizer by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,823,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,560,000 after purchasing an additional 64,255 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,054,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,025,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,048,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,738,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energizer alerts:

In related news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 5,875 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,431.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.89.

Shares of ENR stock traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $39.11. 48,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,995. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.62 and a beta of 1.24. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $52.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. The firm had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.