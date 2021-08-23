tru Independence LLC Has $6.35 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

tru Independence LLC lessened its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. The Allstate comprises approximately 1.9% of tru Independence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $6,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,666,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Allstate by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,760,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,392,000 after purchasing an additional 127,750 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The Allstate by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Allstate by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Allstate by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.83. 60,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,113. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.15. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lowered their price target on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.17.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

