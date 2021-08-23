tru Independence LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $230.65. 84,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,924,033. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $162.85 and a one year high of $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

