tru Independence LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for 2.3% of tru Independence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 345,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after buying an additional 17,079 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 10.7% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1,819.5% during the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 39,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 37,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 84.3% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

TFC stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,595,719. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $62.69. The stock has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

