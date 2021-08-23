tru Independence LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 56.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after buying an additional 18,910 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in FMC by 3.8% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 4.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in FMC by 5.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 12.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.94. The stock had a trading volume of 28,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,830. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.07. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FMC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Vertical Research cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

