tru Independence LLC Sells 6,684 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

tru Independence LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 36.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,684 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,158 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,489. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.