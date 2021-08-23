tru Independence LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 103.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,176. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.45. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a one year low of $26.62 and a one year high of $40.61.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

