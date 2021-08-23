Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 24.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 174,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,461,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,544,000 after buying an additional 27,294 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 12,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 328,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,139,000 after buying an additional 205,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

NYSE:TFC opened at $55.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

