Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,839 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 174,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,461,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,544,000 after acquiring an additional 27,294 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Truist Financial by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 12,599 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Truist Financial by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 328,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,139,000 after acquiring an additional 205,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,687,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,577,655. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $62.69. The firm has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Compass Point raised their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

