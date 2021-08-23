Truist Initiates Coverage on Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Investment analysts at Truist started coverage on shares of Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

Snap One stock opened at $18.28 on Monday. Snap One has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $19.38.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

