Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Acquired by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,950 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Twitter were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,884,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $694,686,000 after buying an additional 4,897,317 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $239,153,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $199,493,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $170,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Twitter stock opened at $62.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.10 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 133.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,821.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $486,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,888 shares of company stock valued at $5,355,643. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

