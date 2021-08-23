Typhoon Network (TYPH) Reaches Market Cap of $888,094.80

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $888,094.80 and approximately $33,977.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0998 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00055566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.20 or 0.00130570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.44 or 0.00159545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,177.93 or 1.00022070 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.93 or 0.01010696 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,308.13 or 0.06728351 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,896,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.