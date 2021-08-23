u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Cut to Reduce at Kepler Capital Markets

u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a CHF 60 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of CHF 65.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of u-blox in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBLXF remained flat at $$72.90 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.00. u-blox has a 1 year low of $54.85 and a 1 year high of $79.95.

u-blox Holding AG provides positioning and wireless communication solutions for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. Its solutions securely connect vehicles, industries, cities, buildings, and people. The company operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services.

