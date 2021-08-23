U Network Market Cap Hits $6.54 Million (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One U Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. U Network has a total market cap of $6.54 million and $349,162.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, U Network has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000033 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About U Network

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for U Network is u.network . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

Buying and Selling U Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

