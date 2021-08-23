Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,697 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,615 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBER opened at $39.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.63. The company has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 1.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.37 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.23.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

