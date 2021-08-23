UBS Group Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €32.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UN01 has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.50 ($39.41) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Independent Research set a €30.30 ($35.65) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €29.99 ($35.28).

UN01 stock opened at €33.77 ($39.73) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Uniper has a 12 month low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a 12 month high of €33.66 ($39.60). The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.04.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

