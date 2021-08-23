UBS Group Cuts Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $47.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TPR. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research raised shares of Tapestry from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.52.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $40.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.03.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

