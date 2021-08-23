UChain (UCN) Price Reaches $0.0001

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One UChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, UChain has traded 17% higher against the dollar. UChain has a total market capitalization of $44,660.54 and $3,190.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00057705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00016455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00051202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.35 or 0.00820360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00101807 BTC.

About UChain

UChain is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain . UChain’s official website is uchain.world . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

Buying and Selling UChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using US dollars.

