Ultrapar Participações S.A. (UGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 25th

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) announced a dividend on Monday, August 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1169 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th.

Ultrapar Participações has decreased its dividend by 81.0% over the last three years. Ultrapar Participações has a dividend payout ratio of 42.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ultrapar Participações to earn $0.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Shares of Ultrapar Participações stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.82. 601,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,453. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. Ultrapar Participações has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ultrapar Participações stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) by 124.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,796 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UGP shares. Citigroup raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

