UniCrypt (UNCX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $17.45 Million

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, UniCrypt has traded 33% higher against the dollar. UniCrypt has a market capitalization of $19.49 million and $17.45 million worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniCrypt coin can now be bought for approximately $675.11 or 0.01354154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UniCrypt Profile

UniCrypt (UNCX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 28,876 coins. The official message board for UniCrypt is medium.com/@hello_89425 . The official website for UniCrypt is unicrypt.network . UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling UniCrypt

