United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.72.

UAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get United Airlines alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,678,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,755,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,794 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,032,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in United Airlines by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,303,000 after purchasing an additional 685,285 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,450,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,754,000 after purchasing an additional 579,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UAL traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,052,777. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.57. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($9.31) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines will post -11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.