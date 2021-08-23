UnMarshal (MARSH) Market Capitalization Tops $10.72 Million

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. UnMarshal has a market capitalization of $10.72 million and $2.93 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UnMarshal has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. One UnMarshal coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00003088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00055711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.18 or 0.00131166 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.41 or 0.00160257 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,864.46 or 0.99871454 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $494.12 or 0.01009911 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,308.12 or 0.06761292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using US dollars.

