Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading Up 7.8%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s stock price was up 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 34,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,608,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $515.48 million, a PE ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 2.41.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uranium Energy news, CEO Amir Adnani sold 109,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $249,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Kong sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,355.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,220 shares of company stock valued at $385,322 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. 33.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

