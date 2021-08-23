USDJ (USDJ) Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One USDJ coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC on major exchanges. USDJ has a market cap of $14.86 million and $5.19 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDJ has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00056390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.00131388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.51 or 0.00162491 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,205.71 or 1.00090224 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $469.49 or 0.00935975 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,289.75 or 0.06558449 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.