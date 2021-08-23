Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Stake Decreased by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,302 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VMI stock traded up $1.82 on Monday, hitting $239.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.36 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.45%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

