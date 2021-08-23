Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VVV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. FMR LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 2,577.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 97,856 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 1,520.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 146,008 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 287,561 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 44.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,438 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VVV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.98. 10,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,625. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

