Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Fure Financial Corp

Fure Financial Corp cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Fure Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fure Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.74. The company had a trading volume of 44,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,217. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.56. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $124.14 and a 1 year high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.