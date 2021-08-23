Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGK. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $245.03. 6,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,431. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $174.51 and a twelve month high of $243.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.95.

