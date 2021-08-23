Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,291,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,070,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,723,000 after buying an additional 108,254 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 727,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,118,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 565,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,781,000 after acquiring an additional 14,686 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 323,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,933 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $243.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,382. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $171.02 and a one year high of $244.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

