Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 153,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,652,000 after purchasing an additional 203,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.89. The stock had a trading volume of 56,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,615. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $107.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.82.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

