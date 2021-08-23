Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Raised by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,766,000 after buying an additional 736,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,997,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,903,000 after buying an additional 331,431 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,672,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,119,000 after buying an additional 222,088 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,201,000 after buying an additional 1,237,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,829,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,802,000 after buying an additional 29,346 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $106.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.82. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

