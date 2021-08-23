Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.16 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $83.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

