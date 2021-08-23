Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 13.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 497,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,652,000 after acquiring an additional 52,684 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,942,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,693,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after buying an additional 19,897 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 457,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after buying an additional 174,610 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.31. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $52.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

