Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,606,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,973 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,083,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,760,000 after purchasing an additional 242,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,456,000.

VB stock opened at $217.95 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $146.88 and a 52 week high of $228.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.01.

