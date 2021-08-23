Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,524 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 33.0% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $87,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $230.14. 18,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,924,033. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $162.85 and a 52-week high of $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

