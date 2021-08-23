Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,611,000 after buying an additional 1,521,766 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,669,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,797 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,472.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,286 shares during the period. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6,852.5% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,317,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,689 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $140.45 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $142.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.65.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

