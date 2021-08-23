Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 302,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 5.6% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $41,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,159. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.65. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

