Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Trading 12.5% Higher

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) shares rose 12.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.96 and last traded at $6.94. Approximately 55,027 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,324,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

VLDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03.

In other news, insider Joseph Michael Jellen sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $2,903,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,635,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,960,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 40,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $306,644.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 104,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,999.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,058,331 shares of company stock worth $30,647,988. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 5.2% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 40,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 9.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 14.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

About Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

