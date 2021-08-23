Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Sold by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income reduced its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,225 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Veritex were worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Veritex in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Veritex by 58.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Veritex during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veritex stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,305. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $37.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.75.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.55 million. Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

In related news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $526,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 385,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,530,094.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $189,018.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,250 shares of company stock worth $1,826,054. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

