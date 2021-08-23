Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives $43.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSP. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth $137,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth $8,392,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth $322,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth $487,000. 19.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DSP stock remained flat at $$14.32 on Wednesday. 4,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,935. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.38. Viant Technology has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.85 million and a PE ratio of 0.69.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.