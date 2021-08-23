VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 479,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,441 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $14,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 30.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,429,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,356,000 after purchasing an additional 331,233 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 32.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 760.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 269,663 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 661,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,519,000 after purchasing an additional 22,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 59.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.45. 205,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,960,846. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.06. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

