Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) had its target price decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $69.11 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

