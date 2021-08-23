Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,277,697 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,300,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277,697 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $238,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 23,880 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 268,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,176,000 after buying an additional 97,269 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,023,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,375,000 after buying an additional 292,668 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,598,000 after buying an additional 2,725,775 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $37.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.33. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -143.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.13.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.