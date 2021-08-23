Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 756,208 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,710,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756,208 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $210,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 63.1% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $1,698,000. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 27.8% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 107,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 23,306 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK stock opened at $78.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.